Paharis reach Baramulla to participate in rally

Srinagar: Baramulla town was flooded with people from Pahari community to participate in Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Wednesday.
Wearing turbans, they were seen beating drums, singing local Pahari folk songs to welcome the Home Minister.
They raised slogans, “Shah -Shah Amit Shah”, “Pahariyaonn ka Neta Koun Banega, Shah Banega -Shah Banega”.
They said they have come
from Uri, Karnah, Kupwara, Teetwal, Budgam and Anantnag.
“This is a historic rally till date and no local leader till now has been able to attract this mass gathering.
This can be a game changer in coming elections if Paharis will be given ST Status,” they said.
