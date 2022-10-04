Unidentified Female body recovered from River Jehlum in Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified female dead body was found on the bank of river Jhelum at Sher Colony Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.

Reports said that some locals saw a body of a female floating over river Jhelum at Sher colony sopore on tuesday afternoon and accordingly informed the concerned police about it.

Soon after receiving the information a police team reached to the spot and taken the body to hospital for medico legal formalities.

An official said that a femal body have been recovered from river Jehlum , identification of the deceased is yet to be acertained.

However a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation has been taken up(GNS)

