Violence has no place in civilised society: Sinha

Srinagar: Violence has no place in a civilised society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday at a function at SKICC here. He appealed to the “misguided” youth to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.

“Violence has no place in a civilised society. Truth and non-violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu (Mahatama Gandhi). I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation-building. Misguided youth must shun the path of violence and join the mainstream,” he said.

Sinha attended the finale of month-long celebrations held in schools across the union territory to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was organised by the Department of School Education.

The ‘Shanti Yatra’ which was started from Anantnag and Jammu on September 7 as part of the celebrations also culminated at the SKICC.

On the occasion, the governor paid floral tributes to the father of the nation and also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

“When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Pujya Bapu ji saw a ray of hope in Kashmir. We are determined to build the J-K of Bapu’s dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi has shown a way to change the world. And, this change has to start from every individual, Sinha said.

