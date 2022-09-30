Navlakha has colon cancer, SC orders shifting to hospital

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Gautam Navlakha, incarcerated in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital for treatment, after the activist’s counsel said he has colon cancer.

Underlining that receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also allowed Navlakha’s partner Sahba Husain and sister to meet him in the hospital.

“Having heard the counsel for parties, we are of the view that receiving medical treatment would be a fundamental right. We direct that the petitioner be taken immediately for thorough medical check-up.

“Accordingly, we direct Superintendent Taloja jail to take the petitioner to Jaslok hospital so that he is able to undergo requisite medical check-up and receive treatment. We make it clear that the petitioner will remain in police custody,” the bench said.

It also directed the hospital authorities to submit a report to the SC about the check-up.

The 70-year-old activist has appealed the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is lodged.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, submitted the activist is suffering from serious ailments and needs urgent medical attention.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for anti-terror probe agency NIA, said the prayer is to direct Taloja jail superintendent to take him for a dental check-up, skin allergy and colonoscopy at a hospital.

“I don’t know if skin allergy and dental issues are serious enough. He need not be placed under house arrest for skin allergy and dental check up,” Mehta said.

Forget perception created by articles and speeches, the solicitor general told the court and add that Navlakha is involved in naxalite activities and those related to offences under anti-terror law UAPA.

Sibal interjected, asking “What perception?”. The senior lawyer went on to say that Navlakha is over 70 and has colon cancer. “Is he a threat to the security of the nation?” he demanded.

The apex court said it can direct Navlakha to be taken for a medical check-up today itself to the hospital and receive the treatment.

The bench has posted the matter for resumed hearing on October 21.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print