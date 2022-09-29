Advisor Bhatnagar clears Rs 5.27 crore for road safety measures

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Council (RSC) on Wednesday approved Rs 5.27 crore for various road safety measures in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The approval was given at a meeting of the RSC chaired by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here, he said.

Frequent accidents, especially in hilly districts, are consuming precious lives across Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said the meeting took some important decisions for effective traffic management as well as other road safety measures.

The RSC approved an amount of Rs 5 crore for rectification of black spots by installing crash barriers, sign boards, signages and parapets besides the purchase of breath analysers and procurement of first responder kits for traffic police vehicles.

“Traffic management has become technology-driven and necessary technological interventions are the need of the hour for effective traffic management and road safety measures across Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhatnagar said, addressing the meeting.

He impressed upon the officers to identify the factors contributing majorly to road accidents. He said due measures should be taken to ensure that the occurrence of accidents is contained to its maximum possible extent.

The advisor also directed to identify critical black spots on highways as well as other roads immediately and rectify them on priority basis.

Bhatnagar asked the officers that in-depth analysis of data obtained through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS) and Integrated Road Accident Database (I-RAD) should be done as it will help in devising safety interventions and analysing the causes of road crashes.

Calling for augmentation and upgrading the traffic department, the advisor enjoined upon the officers that the traffic policemen should be trained and necessary equipment should be provided to them so that they can perform their duties effectively and efficiently. PTI

