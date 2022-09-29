2 injured after mysterious blast inside parked bus in Udhampur

Jammu: Two persons were injured, while few vehicles also got damaged after a mysterious blast took place inside a parked bus near a petrol station in Udhampur district on late Wednesday evening.

An official said that the blast took place inside the parked bus at around 10:35 pm due to which two persons were injured.

He said that roof of the bus also got damaged, while window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The official said that injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, while police have launched a probe into matter.

Meanwhile, following the blast forces cordoned off the area, while all exit routes have been sealed and vigil across the area has been increased.

Notably, this is the second blast in Udhampur district in the last few months. Earlier, in March a low intensity explosion occurred in a crowded junction in the district, in which one person was killed and 15 others were injured—(KNO)

