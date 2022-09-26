Kulgam Encounter: Army soldier, 02 civilians injured, ops on

Kulgam: An army soldier and two civilians have been injured in the ongoing encounter in Batapora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

An official said that earlier encounter broke out in Batapora village this evening.

He said that in the ensuing encounter an army soldier and two civilians were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police in a Tweet also informed that operation was going on.

“01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the 03 injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted—(KNO)

