Halting of Fruit-Laden Trucks: Constraints on NH-44 likely to get over in next 3 to 4 days, say officials

Srinagar: Amid the halting of fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, top officials on Monday said that the constraints on the highway are likely to get clear in the next 3-4 days and halting traffic for four hours on daily basis is likely to end soon.

A top official said that the government is proactively working so that fruit growers won’t face any problems at any cost and there is the option of the Mughal road available.

“When we took up this issue with fruit growers association, they accepted that they will use Mughal road as well. By choosing the Mughal road, it will take a little more time in reaching Jammu but you won’t be halted there for a day or two,” he said, adding that around 1000 trucks are going through the road but double-decker trucks can use that route on daily basis and only down traffic is allowed on Mughal road.

He added that on the directions of the Chief Secretary NH-44 is being closed for four hours to carry out necessary repair works and it is definitely affecting the movement of traffic.

“We are ready to hear and work on every suggestion of growers and they must come forward, and every step is being

Taken in this regard so that nobody faces any issues on the national highway.”

He further said that they are more than happy to work on solutions, but there are some constraints on the highway, which they can’t overcome this time.

“Necessary repair works are likely to get completed in the next 3-4 days after that halting of traffic for 4 hours won’t be required.”

Meanwhile, top officials informed KNO that a meeting of high-rank officials with the Fruits Growers Association will be held today at around 3 pm in which all options will be discussed.

President Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU), Basheer Ahmad told KNO that they have been called for a meeting at 3 pm today and they are hopeful that government will come up with a solution so that growers won’t face this problem anymore—(KNO)

