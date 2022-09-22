DGP calls for revisiting Srinagar, south Kashmir security plans

Orders for intensifying night patrolling in ‘grey areas’

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level joint meeting of officers here and called for revisiting the Srinagar and south Kashmir security grid plans.

The top police officer chaired the meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir here this afternoon.

Spl DGP CID, J&K R.R Swain, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, M.S Bhatia, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Ms Charu Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Hqr, B. S Tuti, DIG CKR/SKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and AIG (Training and Policy) JS Johar attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP appreciated the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces for conducting various successful anti-militancy operations, a police spokesperson said in a statement. “We have to augment and enhance of capabilities to achieve our targets,” the DGP said and “emphasized on revisiting the city and south Kashmir security grid plans.”

“We must continue to deal strictly with elements involved in misguiding our youth and pushing them towards (militancy).

He directed the officers to strengthen area domination and night patrolling in ‘grey’ areas, the spokesperson said. The DGP stressed for placing the surprise Nakas and ambushes to check any suspect movement.

“He directed for the use of modern gadgets including drones and CCTVs for area domination.”

The DGP also stressed for identifying the gaps if any for desired results, the spokesperson said. “He directed that Jurisdictional officers to ensure the supervision of the Nakas and deployments on a regular basis,” he said, adding, “The DGP directed for conducting the joint security meeting at District levels for executing the strategies.” The DGP also emphasized on adopting preventive measures to restrict the movement of anti-peace elements, he said.

“(the DGP directed forces to maintain pressure on anti nation elements so that (militant) groups don’t get any chance of revival.” The DGP impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir. “In the process forces have to ensure that civilians do not face any inconvenience.” Stressing for remaining more vigilant against militant support network “who are helping (militants) to carry out their nefarious designs,” the DGP said and directed for putting in utmost efforts to ensure militancy free Jammu and Kashmir.

