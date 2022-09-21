Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Court issues production warrant against Yasin Malik; directs Tihar jail authorities to produce him physically on next date of hearing

Srinagar: A court in Jammu on Wednesday issued a production warrant against Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, directing the Tihar jail authorities to produce him physically before it on the next date of hearing in Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

Advocate Monika Kohli, CBI counsel in the case, said the TADA court has issued a production warrant against Malik and directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it on the next date of the hearing “The next date of hearing is scheduled on October 20,” she said.

Malik had requested the court to allow him to appear physically to cross-examine witnesses in the case.

The CBI counsel said lawyers of other accused in the case cross-examined Rubaiya Sayeed today.

On July 15, Rubaiya identified Yasin Malik, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in another case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail, as his abductor in 1989.

PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti had defended the identification of Yasin Malik by her sister, saying she did her duty as per law.

Rubaiya was kidnapped on December 8, 1989 and was set free five days later in exchange for release of five militants of JKLF—(KNO)

