Teenager arrested for sodomising minor boy in Budgam

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, a teenager was arrested in Khag area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday for sodomising a minor boy, officials said here.

An official said the teenager had sodomised a 4-year-old boy in Khag.

He said that soon after receiving information about the same, police swung into action and arrested the teenager.

The official added that a case under section 377 IPC and 04 POSCO act has been registered and investigation has also been started in this regard—(KNO)

