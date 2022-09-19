Govt Formally announces holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday in J&K on September 23

Srinagar: The government on Monday formally announced holiday on September 23 to commemorate birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.

“To commemorate the birth anniversary of “Maharaja Hari Singh Ji”, 23rd of September of every year shall be observed as holiday in Government offices and educational institutions across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881),” reads a government notification, .

On September 15, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had made the announcement that the Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday will be celebrated as holiday. Sinha’s announcement came following his meeting with a delegation comprising of prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, including head of J&K transport union, at the Raj Bhavan today.

“The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s rich legacy,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

Pertinently, on the directions of Lt Governor, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print