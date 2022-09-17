Ruling BJP loses by-election in Ladakh

Leh: The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party has lost to Congress by a convincing margin in a by-election in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.

Details available reveal that Tashi Tundup of Congress candidate has defeated Dorjay Namgayal of BJP by 273 votes in the Temisgam constituency of LAHDC, Leh.

While the Congress candidate polled 861 votes, BJP’s nominee secured 588 votes.Meanwhile, the Congress high command congratulated its Leh unit on the victory and took potshots at Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Here is some breaking news for Modi, Shah, and Azad. The Congress party has defeated the BJP by a convincing margin in the Temisgam bye-election to the Ladakh Hill Council. Congratulations to the Ladakh District Congress Committee!,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted—(KNO)

