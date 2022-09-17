MeT predicts light rain in 24 hours, dry weather thereafter in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Saturday forecast scattered light to moderate rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours and mainly dry weather thereafter for subsequent two days.

A meteorological department official here saisb that several parts of Jammu and Kashmir received very light rain fall.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 9.1°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.7°C against 12.6°C the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.5°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 12.8°C against 11.7°C the previous night, the official said. It was 1.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.5°C against 20.4°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.6°C, Batote 16.2°C, Katra 21.7°C and Bhadarwah 15.0°C. (GNS)

