Two militants killed on Srinagar outskirts: Police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday evening in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar.
A top police officer said that two local militants were killed in gunfight in Nowgam.
It said that a cordon and search operation was launched on a specific input generated by Police.
The operation was jointly carried out by Police and army’s 50 RR.
Police identified the duo as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad @ Abu Hamza. The killed militants, police said, were affiliated with militant outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH).
They were involved in recent militant attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama, it said.
Both Shahid resident of Malpora Budgam and Ajaz Rasool Najar of Karimabad had gone missing few days ago.
