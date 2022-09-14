Parliament can restore Article 370 but two-thirds majority required: Azad

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, senior political leader Gulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that Article 370 can be restored but there should be a two-third majority in the Parliament

About his earlier statement regarding the restoration of Article 370, he has said that the Article 370 can be restored but one party should have a majority in the Parliament. “2/3rd majority in the Parliament is needed for its restoration,” he said.

” But the kind of political atmosphere in the country, I don’t see we can get this number against the ruling party for at least ten to 15 years which scrapped it.”

He has further said that the issue is also in the Supreme Court but till now no hearing has taken place after the passage of time. “So I would pray that the opposition parties get the maximum majority and they restore article 370. I was the leader of the opposition during the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament, I raised voice against it. maybe the Congress would have remained silent on this decision,” he said.

Azad said that on the day Article 370 was abrogated, he was the only person who protested against the decision and raised his voice against it. KNS

