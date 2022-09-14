J&K reports 35 covid-19 cases, no death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 35 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 13 cases were reported from Jammu division and 22 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478841. Among the cases, 173891 are from Jammu division and 304850 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 9 cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 9, Baramulla 0, Budgam 9, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4784 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2351 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 64 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—7 from Jammu division and 57 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 297 active cases— 113 in Jammu and 184 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 13175 doses of covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added. (GNS)

