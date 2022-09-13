Jammu’s Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship

Srinagar: Chakshu Mahajan on Monday won the men’s singles title while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain retained their doubles title at this year’s Srinagar Open Tennis Championship.
Mahajan defeated 20-year-old Chirag Dogra in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the final played at Gindun Sports Complex at Rajbagh.
Mahajan had registered an impressive win in the semifinals against local player and tournament favourite Rashid, coming back from a set down to romp home 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
In the doubles event, Moazzam and Haider defeated the formidable pair of Nadeem Samdani and Jay Kumar in straight sets. They beat the men from CRPF 7-5, 7-6.
In the veteran’s event (45 years and above), Nadeem Samdani won the title, beating Gurmeet Singh 6-0, 6-1.
In the boy’s U-12 category final, Mohammad Qais prevailed over Mohammad Usman.
More than 40 players — including six from Jammu — participated in the three-day tournament, which is organised annually by District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association. PTI
Srinagar: Chakshu Mahajan on Monday won the men’s singles title while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain retained their doubles title at this year’s Srinagar Open Tennis Championship.