Ramban: Beopar Mandal Ramban take pledge to fight drug menace

RAMBAN: The members of Beopar Mandal and other prominent citizens on Monday took a pledge to fight drug menace and to save the young generation from all types of addictions as they attended a pledge ceremony organised by the district administration in the premises of the DC Office Complex.

The Delegation laso held a brief meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam and projected issues of public importance.

ADC, Harbans Lal, (Nodal Officer for District Committee of Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan}; SDM, Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat; Dy. District Election Officer, Lal Chand; District Social Welfare Officer, Rahul Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the efforts put in by the stakeholder departments for sensitising the public about Nasha Mukt Abhiyan at the district, block, and panchayat levels, the Additional Deputy Commissioner sought the cooperation of Beopar Mandal to be part of the awareness activities.

A detailed discussion was also held to strengthen the action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a sustainable world free of substance abuse.

The DC also appealed to civil society, particularly the parents, to take extra care of the home environment so that the children are not pushed towards the evil of drug addiction. The participants vowed to stay away from drugs and put in sincere efforts to make Ramban a drug-free district.

Earlier, the Beopar Mandal deputation highlighted different issues of public interest and sought redressal of the same.

The DC informed the representatives about action taken by the Administration in coordination with concerned agencies to resolve the issues highlighted by them. The DC passed on-the-spot directions to concerned officers to address their problems on a priority basis.

