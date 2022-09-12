Police organises anti-drug awareness programme in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam organised an anti-drug awareness programme under the banner “prevention of drug addiction” at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Beerwah Budgam.

The programme was organised by Police with the motive of generating awareness among vulnerable age group about ill effects of drug addiction and to seek cooperation of the society in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society particularly menace of drugs. The programme was hosted by In-charge Drug De-addiction and Stress Management Centre DPL Budgam Insha Hassan.

Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary School Beerwah, school staff members and 390 students of the school attended the programme. Principal of the GBHSS Beerwah highlighted the role of parents and said that parents have a greater responsibility in social development of a child as they act as the first teachers and guides of their wards.

On the occasion, Ms Insha Hassan highlighted the role of school management in identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof. Thrust was also given to the psychological and social aspects of addiction. Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also made. All the participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.

The participants thanked Police for conducting such awareness programmes and building a bridge of trust between police and the youth.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print