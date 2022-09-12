IGNOU extends last date for admission; UGC issues notification for equivalence of degree through open learning

Srinagar: IGNOU has extended the last date for fresh admission to 22nd September 2022 and for re-registration to 17th September 2022.

It is pertinent to mention for information of all the prospective students of IGNOU that 37 new programmes have been launched during this admission cycle which includes, Masters, Bachelors, PG Diplomas, Diploma and Certificate programmes. The students are also informed that they can now get admission in the revised UGC & AICTE approved MBA and MCA programmes without appearing in the entrance test.

The prospective students can refer to the IGNOU Admission prospectus for the complete details regarding all the programmes which is available on the website of IGNOU (www.ignou.ac.in) and of Regional Centre Srinagar (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in).

Meanwhile, IGNOU has issued a notification for pursing dual degree under which a candidate can pursue two degree at a time. More information regarding the provisions of the scheme can be obtained from the notice issued by the IGNOU or from the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.

UGC has also issued a public notice regarding the ‘equivalence of degree obtained through Open Distance Learning and Online mode with degree obtained through conventional mode’, whereby a “degree at UG and PG level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and PG diploma awarded through Open Distance Learning mode and/or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, recognised by the Commission under these regulations, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding awards of the Degrees at UG and PG level and PG diplomas offered through conventional mode”, informed the Regional Director, IGNOU RC Srinagar, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar.

