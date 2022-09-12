J&K Yateem Foundation run Al Hilal Educational Institute celebrates Parents Day

Students discuss social values, the harmful effects of junk food, environmental pollution and negative use of social media

Srinagar: Al Hilal Educational Institute Kulgam, run by J&K Yateem Foundation organized an event to celebrate the parents day at Al-Hilal Educational Institute, Chawalgam Kulgam.

During the event, the students studying in Al-Hilal Education Institute, along with their parents, volunteers associated with the JKYF from different districts participated in the event.

Prominent intellectual Dr. Maroof Ahmed Shah and Prof. Rashid Aziz, teacher of Urdu department in Central University Kashmir, participated as guests of honor.

Children presented cultural programs, speeches and plays.

The main subject of the program was social values, the harmful effects of junk food, environmental pollution and the negative use of social media.

Apart from other children, children living in Baitul Hilal Chawalgam Kulgam also studying in Al Hilal Educational Institution took part in the programme.

The parents and volunteers appreciated the performance of the children and urged the officials of the Foundation to develop the mental, psychological and creative abilities of the children keeping in view the changing trends of the times.

Dr Marouf Shah in his address advised students to read books to excel in their educational pursuits.He impressed upon the parents to invest their resources in small sheep and dairy units to defeat the increasing unemployment.

Prof Rashid Aziz while emphasising the importance of Urdu language asked parents and teachers to learn the language for it represents a rich and delicious culture.

Chairman Education Committee Yateem Foundation, Javed Jawad in his closing address said that Yateem Foundation, Al-Hilal Educational Institute Kulgam and Hudri Kishtwar and the students in orphanages managed by the organization are committed to ensure the provision of modern and skill-based education.

He urged the teachers to keep in view the changing trends of the education system and abandon the old lines and adapt themselves to the modern structure so that our new generation can face the modern challenges.

The central executive committee member of the foundation, Abdul Majeed Lawe, thanked the volunteers, children, their parents and teachers from different districts of the valley for joining the program.

The program ended with the prayer words of senior volunteer Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah.

In-charge Principal Shaukat Ahmed apprised about the steps being taken by the school for the education and training of the children.

Besides other volunteers CES members Mohammad Iqbal Beigh, Mohammad Anwar Malik,Javaid Ahmad Shah, incharge Baitul Hilal Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, Sopore, Kulgam Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Khursheed Ahmad, Mohammad Saifullah respectively,PE trainings Mehmood ur Reyaz,senior volunteers GH Hassan Bhat and Mohammad Rafiq were also present on the occasion.

