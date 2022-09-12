Haziq Parveez Lone of Aakash BYJU’S Scores 710 in NEET UG 2022; Obtains AIR 10

SRINAGAR: Haziq Parveez Lone, a student of Aakash BYJU’S, has secured an AIR 10by scoring 710 out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, and is all hopeful of entering the portals of AIIMS, New Delhi, a dream he has been nurturing since he was in Class 6. His future goal is to become a neurologist or neurosurgeon.

Haziq joined Aakash BYJU’S after passing Class X, but he had been preparing for NEET on his own for months. The thought of becoming a doctor first came to him when his cousin sister became one. Haziq derived inspiration also from the doctors who served the people in his vicinity. He liked biology and became deeply interested in the functions of the brain. “Everyone is fascinated by the mysteries of the brain. I am no exception. I think I will remain in awe of it throughout my life,” he says.

He started preparing for NEET formally under the guidance of Aakash BYJU’S teachers from Class XI. He loved the way he was taught Physics, and Chemistry, the two subjects that remained a little difficult for him for long. Naturally a self-confident boy, Haziqrealised that cracking NEET was not going to be a big challenge, within about two or three months at Aakash. His parents – father, a businessman, and mother, homemaker, and his younger sister, a class 6 student, were thrilled at the progress he made with his NEET preparation.

Hazik liked online classes very much. However, the access to Internet was never uninterrupted in Srinagar. There were times when he had to miss his online classes for two-three days at a stretch. Taking these gaps into consideration, Aakash offered special classes for Haziq and other aspirants from the region to help them catch up with the preparation schedule. “Studying online was a transformative experience. We had a proper schedule, and the interactions with teachers were objective and productive,” he says and adds that the study materials from Aakash BYJU’S were fabulous, making his offline preparation a joy. “The frequent exams during the intensive phase of the training were the ultimate.”

Asked about his NEET preparation tips for the medical aspirants, Haziq says that it is important to be consistent in one’s efforts. Be it in attending classes or revising the subjects, one must be regular. “Ordinary acts when done repeatedly lead to extraordinary results,” he puts succinctly.

Congratulating Haziq on cracking NEET with flying colours, AakashChaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “Haziq is not only talented, but is also a well-grounded, mature and well behaved student. We were always aware of his unique circumstances and were too willing to offer all the support for his studies. At Aakash, we promptly took our coaching to the digital media to ensure continuity, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the same time, we ensured that quality study materials were in the hands of our students for their preparation offline. We wish Haziq all the best with his higher studies at his dream medical college and hope that he will pursue his passion for neurology.”

