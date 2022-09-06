34 Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 34 Covid cases including nine in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division, an official bulletin said.
One COVID death has been reported from Kashmir division, it said.
Moreover, 141 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20fromJammu division and 121from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478357 positive cases, 793 are Active Positive (224 in Jammu Division and 569 in Kashmir Division), 472781 have recovered and 4783 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin also informs that 11,427 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,43,68,193 till date.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla reported 05 cases, Budgam 02 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported00 cases, Anantnag reported00cases, Bandipora reported 00 cases, Ganderbal reported 00cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 05 cases, Udhampur 00, Rajouri 00, Doda 01, Kathua 01, Samba 01, Kishtwar 00, Poonch 01, Ramban 00and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.
