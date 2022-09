Srinagar: A dead body has been found in Narpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A top police officer said that a dead body has been lying in the Narpor area.

Preliminary reports identify him as Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo from Hanjan Rajpora area of Pulwama. He was missing since yesterday evening.

A team of Police has been rushed to the spot to assess the situation, the officer added.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

