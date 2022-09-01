2 buried alive under huge mound of earth in Budgam

Srinagar: Two persons were killed after they came under a huge mound of earth in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday evening, official sources said.

They said that the incident took place when two persons identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Parray (44) and Fayaz Ahmad Parray (45), both residents of Budgam, came under the huge mound during extraction of soil in Bandgam village.

Soon after a rescue operation was initiated at the site, following which bodies of the duo were recovered and subsequently shifted to a nearby health facility for necessary medico-legal formalities, they said.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that cognizance has been taken for further investigations.

(GNS)

