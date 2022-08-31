Mainly Dry Weather Predicted In J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain was forecast in Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours by the weather department here on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that there was no large change expected in the weather till the weekend.

Regarding the rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the official said that Kupwara received 0.5mm and Pahalgam 0.4mm while other observatory stations had no rain.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.4°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 0.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 10.4°C against 12.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.0°C against 13.8°C the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.5°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 16.0°C against 14.1°C on the previous night, the official said. it was 1.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.8°C against 24.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 18.1°C, Katra 23.2°C and Bhadarwah 17.0°C. (GNS)

