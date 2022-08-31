2 killed during sand extraction in Budgam village

Budgam: Two persons were killed after they were buried under a huge slide of sand during extraction in Bundgam village of central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday.

An official said that two men identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Parray (44) and Fayaz Ahmad Parray (45)—both residents of Bundgam came under the huge slide while extracting soil.

He said that the duo died on the spot and they were later taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

