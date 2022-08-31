Govt Issues Formal Orders For March Session In J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The Government on Wednesday ordered a “uniform academic calendar” in J&K and Ladakh.

The order in this regard has been issued by Principal Secretary to the Government School Education Department Alok Kumar and follows recommendations of a committee formed for the purpose.

The committee for implementation of “Uniform Academic Calendar” for both the Divisions of Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the Higher Education Department and rest of the country was constituted on April 30 here.

The committee said that the theory examination in Jammu and Kashmir be conducted from 1st week of March as per the present Academic calendar of Jammu Summer Zone (except in difficult areas of Jammu region) and some areas of Kashmir region.

The examination in these difficult areas, the committee said, shall be delayed and held from 2nd week of April as per the calendar proposed when these areas are fully accessible and the delivery of the examination stationary and confidential material is ensured.

Even though if examination in these difficult areas shall be conducted separately, the result of these examination can he declared simultaneously, as although the ‘difficult’ areas’ constitutes of approx. 30-35% of the area the J&K, the total number of students from these areas is not more than approx. 10-12%.

Since the areas are sparsely populated and the evaluation of Answer Scripts shall take less time, it said

“The recommendations of the Committee were examined in the department and it has been decided to operationalize Uniform Academic calendar in the J&K,” reads the order,

The government has also issued guidelines which provide that the students who appear in Class 10th and 11th examination shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and I2th respectively after conclusion of Board examination. Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of Bi- annual/Annual Private examination are declared, the guidelines reads. In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be cancelled, they said.

J&K Board of School Education has been asked to restructure the examination schedule from Classes 10th to 12th by holding annual (Regular) examination of Jammu Division/Kashmir Division excluding hard zones/areas in the month of March.

Annual (Regular) examination of hard zones/areas of Jammu Division and Kashmir Division/Union territory of Ladakh shall be held in the month of April, the guidelines provide.

However, the result of Annual (Regular) examination of Jammu Division/ Kashmir Division including hard zones/areas and Ladakh shall be declared in the month of June, as per the guidelines.

The Annual Private/Bi-annual examination in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh shall be held in the month of August and its result shall be declared in the month of October.

The J&K Board of School Education has been asked to issue a detailed examination schedule including schedule for submission of application form etc.

“J&K Board of School Education shall notify the list of hard zones/difficult areas separately.”

Other Schedules viz. Registration, renewal of Registration, Migration, Inter-School Migration, Eligibility, Subject change etc shall also be notified separately by J&K Board of School Education, guidelines said.

“The examination schedule shall be applicable with immediate effect from the current session.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print