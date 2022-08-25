Two LeT Militant Associates arrested in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested two Lashker-e-Toiba militant associates along with arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, the police said that on Thursday after receiving a specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the JD of police Station Pethkote.Bandipora police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested Two militant associates of LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint naka.The arrested LeT Associates were travelling in a white scorpio bearing Registration No JK05H/0622.

According to Police spokesman, the vehicle was carrying huge catche of Arms and Ammunition which includes 03 Pistols along with Magzines, 24 Live 9MM Rounds, 05 Hand Grenades, 1 Blanket 0, Fake police I Card and Fake ID Card of Health Department and other daily use items.

Both the militant associates have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Wani R/o Pethkote Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmed Shah R/o Bagh Bandipora, he said.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that they where in touch with some active militantts of LeT and the duo were tasked to revive militancy by motivating youth to join militancy and spread militancy in the district, besides giving logistic support to militants.Timely action/ arrest of these militant associates averted a major militant activity in the district.In this connection Case FIR under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation takenup, concludes the statement.

