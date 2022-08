Srinagar Three militants were killed as Infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Kamalkot area of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday, officials said.

Official sources said that security forces were successful in foiling Infiltration by killing three militants in Kamalkot Uri.

Bodies of all the three militants along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, they said.(GNS)

