Rains Lash J&K, MeT Predicts More In Next Few Days

SRINAGAR: Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Wednesday forecast more light to moderate showers in the next few days.

A meteorological department official here forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir divisions in next 24 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm has been forecast for subsequent two days.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., he said, Srinagar received 1mm rain, Qazigund 18.4mm, Pahalgam 0.4mm, Kupwara 1.6mm, Kukernag 16.6mm, Gulmarg 4.4mm, Jammu 0.8mm, Banihal 3.3mm, Batote 5.4mm, Katra 23.2mm, Bhaderwah 7.2mm, and Kathua 25.2mm,

Regarding minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.4°C against 19.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.6°C against 17.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.8°C against 15.6°C the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.5°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.5°C against 16.8°C on previous night and it is 0.5°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.4°C against 26.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.2°C, Batote 17.1°C, Katra 21.4°C and Bhadarwah 18.1°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print