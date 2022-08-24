CBK arrests man for misrepresenting himself as SLTC expert of J&K Housing Board

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday arrested a person for misrepresenting himself as SLTC expert of even after being disengaged from J&K Housing Boar.

In a statement, the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir arrested one accused namely Hakim Muzamil of Lal Bazar Srinagar in Case FIR No. 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir.

The statement reads that the instant case has been registered upon receipt of written complaint preferred by Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was alleged that the accused Er Hakim Muzamil has been disengaged from J&K Housing Board as State level Technical expert (SLTC) and despite being disengaged he is misrepresenting himself as SLTC Expert and misusing Official Seal.

It added that the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted an enquiry into the matter and during probe, the allegations levelled had got prima facie established.

It further reads that accordingly Case FIR No. 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has been registered—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print