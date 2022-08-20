DC Bandipora conducts extensive tour of Gurez

Bandipora: Taking governance at the door steps of people and to get first hand appraisal of grievances, issues and demands of people living in far-off areas of Gurez, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed on his two day tour to Gurez today visited various areas of Gurez Valley.

The locals of Gurez warmly welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and thanked the DC for visiting their doorsteps to review various developmental projects and take feed from general Public.

During the visit locals, PRI members , delegations of Trade Union and Civil Society called upon the DC and raised various demands and issues for disposal.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion assured time bond resolution of all developmental demands.

While interacting with locals including youth, Civil society, trade unions and PRIs, the Deputy Commissioner said that projects worth 35 crore are under way in Gurez for the welfare of general public.

He said in Gurez sub division works at an estimated cost of 1.2 cr started under Seema Samrid Yojna.

He said under aspirational block Tulail, works worth 01 crore has been started and Rs. 10 crore are being spent under ADF on 134 works.

The DC on day first of his visit also inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School for which Rs. 21 crores were spent on 03 Newly buildings and 96 lac for operationalization.

The DC was accompanied by DDC member Gurez, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, SE Jal Shakti, R&B, CEO, Exens and other concerned officers.

Later the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora chaired a meeting of officers at Dak Bandlow Dawar to review the developmental scenario of the sub division Gurez.

He directed all the concerned to work with extra zeal in order to complete all developmental projects within stipulated time.

Dr. owais directed the concerned to expedite the pace of work in Gurez subdivision keeping in view the limited working season of Gurez Valley.

The meeting was attended by ACD Bandipora, SE Jal Shakti, SE R&B, Chief Education Officer Bandipora, OC BRO besides several district, Block level officers.

