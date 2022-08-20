Recycled militant from Baramulla held in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a recycled militant in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district along with arms and ammunition.

Kashmir zone police, on its official Twitter handle informed that a recycled militant from Baramulla was arrested by a joint team of police and army in Bandipora.

Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession.

The arrested militant has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Beigh alias Ina Bhai of Beigh Mohalla Baramulla.

“Bandipora police & Army arrested 1 recycled terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ah Beigh @ Ina Bhai S/O Abdul Nawab Beigh R/O Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora, Baramulla. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 AK magazines & 59 AK rounds recovered. Investigation in progress,” police tweeted—(KNO)

