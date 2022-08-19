3 hybrid militants arrested in Handwara: Police

SRINAGAR – Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested three hybrid militants in Handwara area of Kupwara district and also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

According to a statement on August 04, joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF had arrested 03 hybrid militants in Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The statement reads that FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation was initiated.

