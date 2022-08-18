BGSBU to start ‘ Know Your Country’ Academic Tour

Srinagar :In a major development aimed at providing exposure to the students, the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri will send students out of Jammu and Kashmir to visit various important/ historical places across the Country. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor BGSB University, Prof. Akbar Masood said that this programme aims to showcase the development of the Country to students and provide them with an opportunity to visit important places / educational institutions of excellence and interact with prominent personalities, thereby widening their horizon. This tour will enable the students to witness the rapid development being made in the fields of information technology, education, infrastructure, medical science and other sectors in other parts of the country, he said.

Prof. Akbar said that this programme will open up an opportunity for those students who otherwise may not be travelling to various parts of the country due to financial constraints. Prof. Akbar said that, to begin with, this year one meritorious student of the final year/ semester from each department will be selected for the academic tour to visit various institutions of eminence in Delhi. Prof. Akbar mentioned that the entire cost of the tour including boarding/lodgings and travel arrangements will be borne by the University. A senior female and a male teacher will accompany the students.

