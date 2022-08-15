Shootout in Srinagar, cop, militant injured

Srinagar: A day ahead of Independence Day, a shootout between militants and government forces took place in Srinagar on Sunday, resulting in injury to a policeman and a militant, police said.
The shootout took place in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.
In a tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “ In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One militant t also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.”
The injured cop is being treated at 92 Base Hospital where hs condition is said to be stable, the police stated.
“Vehicle (scooter) used by two #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted.
