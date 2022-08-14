Militant, policeman injured in Nowhatta encounter: Police

Srinagar: A militant and a policeman were injured in an ongoing chance encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Police in a tweet said that a policeman identified as Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad of Batote, Ramban was injured in the encounter, who was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Police said that a militant has also got injured in the ongoing encounter

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: In the ongoing #encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

