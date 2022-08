Srinagar:A cop has been injured in an ongoing chance encounter that took place at Nowhatta area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday evening.

A top police officer said that a cop has been injured in the ongoing gunfight at Nowhatta.

As this story was being filed intermittent firing between police and militants was going on.

Meanwhile Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “Chance encounter started in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.(GNS)

