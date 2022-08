Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that the vehicle used by two militants, associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been seized while one rifle and two grenades have also been recovered in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

police in a tweet said that vehicle (scooter) used by two LeT militants has been seized from the incident site.

“Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered while the search is still going on,” police said.

