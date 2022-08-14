Gunfight breaks out in Sujan Rajouri

Srinagar:Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Sujan Hill area of Rajouri District in Jammu Division on Saturday evening, offcials said.

A senior police officer said that a team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Sujan Hil on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the party leading to an encounter, officer added.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.(GNS)

