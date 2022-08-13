Labourer from Bihar shot dead in Bandipora

Policeman wounded in another attack in Bijbehara

Anantnag: A non-local labourer was killed and a policeman was seriously wounded, in two different attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen, one in Bandipora district in north Kashmir and the other in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, on Friday.

The slain labourer has been identified as Mohammad Amrez, son of Mohammad Jalil, a resident of Bihar. The injured policeman has been identified as Ghulam Qadir Kumar, a resident of Srifugwara area in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

“He (Ghulam Qadir) is in the ICU, but stable at the army Base Hospital in Srinagar,” a senior police official from the area told Kashmir Reader, adding, “He is responding well to the treatment.”

The first of the two incidents took place at around 12:30 AM Friday in Soadnara village of Sumbal in Bandipora district. “Unidentified gunmen shot at him (Mohammad Amrez) right outside his rented accommodation, where he lived with his brother and some other people,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the other people were asleep and were woken up by the sound of gunshots. “They rushed outside and found him in a pool of blood. He was evacuated to hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the official said.

Following the incident, a huge contingent of armed forces cordoned off the area and carried out searches to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee by then. “A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in this matter,” the official said.

The second incident took place Friday afternoon in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district – where militants fired at a joint team of police and CRPF, leaving a policeman injured.

“The attack took place at about 2:30 PM Friday afternoon,” a police official from the area said. “Militants fired at the joint party outside the local Mughal Garden, the Dara Shikoh Bagh.”

He said that the policeman, Kumar, was posted at police station Bijbehara and was sent for Naka duty along with CRPF men. “They were standing guard outside the garden when militants opened fire,” the official said.

The injured policeman was rushed to Bijbehara SDH, where doctors referred him to the army’s base hospital in Srinagar. “He had some grievous bullet wounds and needed specialised treatment. He is stable, though,” a doctor at the hospital said.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off by forces in a bid to try and track down the militants, but they had managed to flee. “We are investigating the case,” the official said.

Attacks on policemen, non-locals, locals with political affiliations, and Kashmiri Pandits have been rampant this year, in many parts of Kashmir valley. Government forces have also carried out dozens of anti-militancy operations and have killed more than 125 militants this year, thus far.

