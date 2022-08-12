J&K Reports 586 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 586 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 47 cases were reported from Jammu division and 539 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 472597. Among the cases, 172921 are from Jammu division and 299676 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 27 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 3, Doda 3, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 2, Ramban 4, Reasi 1, Srinagar 185, Baramulla 133, Budgam 83, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 40, Anantnag 42, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 24 and Shopian 5.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4777 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2346 from Jammu division and 2431 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 745 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—122 from Jammu division and 623 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 4734 active cases— 847 in Jammu and 3887 in Kashmir.

The officials said that there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 12544 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (GNS)

