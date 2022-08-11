LG, Omar Condemns Attack On Army In Rajouri

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the attack on the army in Rajouri district in which at least three soldiers were killed and two others injured. Two militants, who army said were fidayeen (suicide attackers) were killed in the gunfight which happened during the night.

“Strongly condemn despicable (militant) attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack,” Sinha said in a tweet as per GNS, adding, “We shall deal with evil designs of (militants) and their backers in a befitting manner.”

National Conference president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

“Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri.

While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri,” Omar tweeted.

While identification of the militants has not been revealed so far, soldiers who were killed include Subedar (Junior Commissioned Officer) Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D.

Army in a statement said that trio along with two other soldiers suffered injuries in the gunfight while neutralising 2 militants on a “suicide attack.” However the trio succumbed to the injuries later, the army said.

“We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member,” the army said in a statement. (GNS)

