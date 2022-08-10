Shia mourners take out Ashura processions in Valley

Srinagar’s Zadibal sees big procession, restrictions in Budgam, Abi Guzar

Srinagar: Hundreds of Shia mourners on Tuesday joined Ashura processions on the tenth day of Muharram at several places in Kashmir.

Ashura processions were taken out by mourners, including women and children, in Srinagar’s Zadibal while similar processions were taken out in Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam.

In Lal Chowk’s Abi Guzar, police imposed restrictions to prevent people from taking out procession while traffic was diverted at several places in the city.

The day marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala in Iraq.

Authorities in Budgam imposed restrictions in some areas to maintain law and order as members of the Shia community observed the tenth day of Muharram, officials said.

The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of mourning in the Islamic month of Muharram.

The officials said there were no restrictions on the movement of the people anywhere else in the valley, including in Srinagar city.

Security forces personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident.

In Ganderbal, processions were taken out at three separate places of the Shia dominated areas of Dub, Balti Kullan and Sarbal Sonamarg. The mourners recited marsias and beat their chests.

The authorities had made tight security arrangements in the areas. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to maintain peace and prevent any kind of sectarian violence. Government departments including Health, PDD and PHE had made adequate arrangements to serve the mourners.

During the processions, preachers highlighted the importance of Muharram in the Muslim World and appealed to the Muslim Ummah to be united and not fall prey to the ill designs and tactics of enemies.

Addressing a gathering, Shahid Hussain told that the enemies of Islam are trying to divide the Muslim Ummah but “we will not let it happen”.

Imam Hussain preferred martyrdom to surrender before tyrannical forces, said Nisar Ahmad, a Shia mourner.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and other senior officers participated in 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar.

“The ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal & other officers participated in the 10th Muharram procession marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & also held the Shabih e Zuljana of Imam Hussain (AS) today in Zadibal Srinagar,” Kashmir police zone in a tweet said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also visited Zadibal are in Srinagar to participate in Ashura procession.

“Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and @JKNC_ Vice President @OmarAbdullah along with party Chief Spokesperson @tanvirsadiq distributes food items among the Shia mourners during the Ashura (10th Muharram) procession, at Zadibal in Srinagar,” NC says in it’s tweet.

Meanwhile, police in Bandipora said that the Muharram processions were going on peacefully across the district with the attendance of devotees in large numbers.

To monitor the situation SSP Bandipora Mohmad Zahid, along with SDPO Sumbal ,SHO Sumbal and officials of civil administration/magistrates visited various places and ensured all possible arrangements and facilities are being provided to devotee.

He also reviewed the law and order situation and interacted with devotees and ensured them all possible help and cooperation from police and civil administration.

—With inputs from Sheikh Anees in Ganderbal and PTI

