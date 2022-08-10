Mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, a meteorological department official here said that “no large change” was expected.

He said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Katra received 36.6mm of rain followed by Bhaderwah with 6.5 mm, Gulmarg 5.8 mm, Batote 2.8mm, Qazigund 2.0mm, Banihal 1.2mm, Kupwara 0.6mm and Kokernag 0.4mm .

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was slight decrease in mercury at most places in Kashmir and Jammu division.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 19.7°C against 20.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal there, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.2°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. However it was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.5°C against 17.6°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.5°C against 27.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.4°C, Batote 18.0°C, Katra 21.8°C, Bhadarwah 17.0°C and Kathua 24.2°C. (GNS)

