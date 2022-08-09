Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid pays glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Karbala martyrs

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on behalf of the organisation and its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has paid glowing tribute to the Shaheed-e-Karbala Syedna Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the occasion of Ashura Day.

The Anjuman in a statement said that the tragic incident that happened in the desert of Karbala more or less fourteen-and-a-half hundred years ago and the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Aali Muqaam (RA) and his companions will continue to give an eternal message of piety and sacrifice (for the truth) to humanity till the end of times.

The Anjuman quoted Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir as saying that “Imam Aali Muqam (RA) has set a great example for us by sacrificing himself for freedom, honesty, equality, humanity and goodness”.

In the present circumstances in which our beloved Kashmir is caught; there is a great lesson hidden for us in the bravery, perseverance, patience, steadfastness, courage and sacrifice of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Anjuman said.

The Anjuman said the message of Hussainiyat is: “Let us never leave the path of justice and truth, we should keep our ambitions high and firm in all circumstances

Hussainiyat is “not bowing down to false and tyrannical forces for the sake of temporary privileges and interests, but fighting for the promotion of the high values of truth and humanity”, Anjuman Auqaf said.

