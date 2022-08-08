Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more at scattered places in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as the minimum temperature recorded a rise on Monday. The weatherman forecast more scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

The meteorological department here also predicted “scattered to isolated” light and thunderstorm for subsequent two days.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours, a MeT official here said that Kathua received 40.6mm of rain followed by Srinagar with 18.2mm, Bhaderwah 13.6mm, Kukernag 8.4mm, Pahalgam 7.6mm, Banihal 5.4mm and Qazigund 5.2mm.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was a slight increase in mercury at most places in Kashmir and Jammu division.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 19.8°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 19.0°C against 16.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal there, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.8°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.3°C against 17.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. However it was 2.1°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.6°C against 17.4°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.4°C against 24.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 23.8°C, Bhadarwah 19.8°C and Kathua 24.6°C. (GNS)

