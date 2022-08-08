35-yr-old woman found hanging in Kulgam

Kulgam: A 35-year-old woman was found hanging near her native village in Yarikhan area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning, officials said here.

An official said that a woman (name withheld) was found hanging with walnut tree today morning, some 100 meters from her home in Yarikhan.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigations has been taken up in this regard.

Notably, this is the second incident in the last 24 hours in the district, as yesterday a 50-year-old man was found hanging in Turk Tachloo area of Kulgam—(KNO)

